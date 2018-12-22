Zimbabwe: Zimkids, Women in Music Spreading Love

The common language that will always be spoken everywhere is the language of love and music.

After the 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaigns the Women in Music and Zimkids orphanage decided to wrap up the message of abuse with love.

Led by philanthropist and musician Tinashe Tizzie Basa more than 200 kids gathered at the orphanage and made delicacies to celebrate an early Christmas. Following the campaign the Women in Music had against abuse, Tizzie invited them for a Christmas feast with the children at their centre in Pumula Bulawayo. They had the same agenda of giving back to the future generation and leading by example, "Charity begins at home and my desire is to lead by example. As a man and a mentor I felt that we should teach our kids to give and to love while discouraging them to engage in all forms of abuse," said Tizzie.

With the help of his friends Mzoe Seven and Skaiva they wrote and produced the song Themba Lami (My Hope) which he dedicated to the children, the donors and founder Dennis Gaboury followed by the brand new one titled Happiness. As the Zimkids director from the age of 21 Tizzie had a special attachment to the children and involving them in the music video was not enough for him he had an urge to do more.

"I jumped at the opportunity to plant an everlasting seed of love and giving in their hearts, so instead of enjoying the end of year delicacies alone courtesy of our partner Phillipa Suskin we decided to share the feast with the lady musicians who are also mothers and also probably experienced abuse."

Mbuso Ngwenya (19) IT instructor Peter Jackson Samuel (23), Sithabisiwe Ngwenya (25) the centre's ECD teacher as well as Counsellor who all grew up at Zimkids teamed up with their big family and did the food preparation. It was a two day feast which was held on December 14 and 15. Musicians Reanello, Sandra Ndebele and Novuyo Seagirl who already had plans in solidarity with their Harare counterparts to visit and save orphans immediately joined hands with Tizzie. Meanwhile, in Harare, a 16-member women musician gathered groceries and made their way to Hatcliffe at Tichakunda Children's Home. The multi-talented women took over the kitchen and made a hearty meal for the children which they shared followed by entertaining them. There was feasting, games and performances by Edith WeUtonga, Ruth Mbangwa and a lot of hugs from Lady Vee, Tsitsi Betha,Lioness, Mama Richie and Nancy Nasibo.

Larry Kwirirai and Ms Liz Dziva from DSTV with her team also jumped at this opportunity to spread the love. They donated books under the #100BHUKU donation drive a gestures that was well embraced.

"This is just the beginning of our social responsibilities and we are happy that men like Tizzie and Larry are with us, our hope and dream is to see violent free families and communities," commented Edith.