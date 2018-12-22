Nigeria: Tradermoni - VP Osibanjo Faults Opposition's Allegation of Vote-Buying

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has faulted the position of opposition party that the tradermoni and market money schemes under the Federal Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme is meant to lure the electorate to vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Professor Osinbajo stated this while fielding questions from journalists at the Asaba International Airport, Asaba on his way back to Abuja after visiting Warri and Asaba.

He said it was worrisome that some persons would think that the trademoni and market money empowerment programmes of the Federal government was a ploy to seek for votes.

The Vice President said the funds for the empowerment programmes was duly approved by the National Assembly which is strictly meant to assist market men and women enhance their businesses without any ulterior motives.

"The scheme was duly approved by the National Assembly, if they don't like the empowerment programmes because they are on the other side then it calls for concern ".

Professor Osinbajo maintained that the federal government was expanding the scope of the tradermoni and visited Ogbogonogo market in Asaba to interact with the beneficiaries and market men and women.

The Vice President had earlier arrived the Asaba International Airport at 5.27 pm amidst cheers by supporters and stakeholders of the APC who had thronged the airport.

The Minister of Petroleum State, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, former Governor of Delta State and APC Senatorial Candidate for Delta South, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, APC Governorship candidate, Chief Great Ogboru arrived Asaba with the Vice President from Warri.

Professor Osibanjo's convoy went straight to Ogbogonogo market and went round the market acknowledging cheers from traders and onlookers.

He interacted with some market men and women on their businesses and enjoined them to inject the fund into their businesses as there was greatness in little beginnings.