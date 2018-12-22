Kenya: Five Die in Isiolo Road Crash

Five people died and five others were injured in a road an accident at Ngaremara on the Isiolo-Marsabit road Saturday morning.

Isiolo police boss Mohammed Bakuli said a matatu which was heading Marsabit collided with an oncoming lorry killing four passengers on the spot.

"The accident happened at around 5.30am. Preliminary investigations indicate that the matatu was driving on the overtaking lane when it collided head on with the lorry," Mr Bakuli said.

He said one person died while undergoing treatment at Isiolo Level Five Hospital.

The bodies were taken to Isiolo Hospital Mortuary.