22 December 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: At Least 6 People Killed in Twin Explosions in Mogadishu

Photo: Radion Dalsan
10 Killed In Mogadishu Twin Car Bombing.

Police in Somalia says a suicide car bombing near the presidential palace has killed at least six people and wounded several others.

Colonel Ahmed Mohamud says those killed in the Saturday morning blast include soldiers and civilians.

Captain Mohamed Hussein says the bomber targeted a military checkpoint near the rear entrance of the heavily fortified palace.

Police say lawmakers and other officials had been traveling nearby on what is a business day in the Horn of Africa nation.

A second blast was heard shortly afterward nearby in Mogadishu as a plume of smoke rose over the capital.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab extremist group often targets the capital.

