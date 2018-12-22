22 December 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Chief Justice Maraga and Wife Involved in Road Accident - Photos

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

Chief Justice David Maraga has been rushed to War Memorial Hospital Nakuru after a minor car accident.

The Supreme Court president was travelling with his wife Yucabeth Nyaboke to Ngata when their car was hit by another at Miti Moja along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Regional traffic commandant Ziro Arome said Maraga sustained head injuries but was stable.

He said the vehicle which hit the CJ's car was speeding.

PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVE

Shortly after news of the accident broke, President Uhuru Kenyatta issued a directive to the military to airlift the Chief Justice and his wife to Nairobi for comprehensive medical attention.

According to the Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Mongo Chimwaga, President Kenyatta has ordered for Maraga's immediate evacuation to Nairobi Hospital.

Mongo also revealed that the CJ sustained head injuries while his wife was in shock but in a stable condition with doctors monitoring both patients.

Kenya

Defiant Diamond Platnumz Vows to Defy Ban

Bongo artiste warned of dire consequences if he defies ban by Tanzanian music regulatory board. Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.