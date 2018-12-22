Tanzania: Defiant Diamond Vows to Defy Ban, Basata Warns Him of Tough Action

Bongo artiste warned of dire consequences if he defies ban by Tanzanian music regulatory board.

Tanzanian music regulatory board, Basata, has warned bongo artiste Diamond Platnumz of severe consequences should he defy their ban and stage his shows in Kenya.

Basata's latest caution came shortly after the artiste publicly claimed that he had been given the green light to stage his shows in Kenya, claims which the board has categorically denounced.

A major showdown is now looming between the artiste and the board with the former seemingly hellbent on defying the ban.

Late on Friday night, Diamond said that he had been allowed to proceed with the Wasafi Festival concert in Kenya following a change of heart by the board.

According to Diamond, he was granted permission to proceed with the shows after reaching out to Basata, through his managers Babu Tale and Sallam.

DIAMOND SHOWS

"Tarehe 26 tutakuwa Mombasa katika Wasafi Festival, nakuja na niko vizuri. Tarehe 31 Disemba tutakuwa hapa Nairobi watu watafute tiketi mapema. Kiingine niishukuru my Government and Baraza langu la Sanaa (Basata) kwa kutupa nafasi hii tena, kutupatanisha na kufanya hizi show," Diamond, who is currently in Nairobi, said.

However, in a quick response Basata said no such agreement has been arrived at, insisting that the ban on the artiste's performances has not been lifted.

In a statement to newsrooms, Basata maintained that Diamond, Rayvanny and Wasafi Limited are still banned from performing inside and outside Tanzania.

"Baraza linasisitiza kuwa halijawafungulia wasanii Diamond Platnumz na Rayvanny kufanya onesho lolote lile la sanaa ndani na nje ya nchi," the statement statement signed by acting CEO Onesmo Kayanda read in part.

'MWANZA'

The board also once again warned Diamond from challenging its authority over the matter.

"Aidha Baraza kwa mara nyingine linawataka wasanii hao kutii maagizo waliyopewa na kuacha mara moja kupotosha umma kwa kusambaza taarifa za uongo kabla ya hatua kali zaidi kuchukuliwwa dhidi yao."

The singer is scheduled to stage three shows on the New Year's Eve starting on December 24 in Embu, followed by December 26 in Mombasa and finally the climax in Nairobi on December 31.

Early this week, the board banned Diamond and his record label signed artiste Rayvanny for challenging its authority by performing the song Mwanza whose content it labelled 'dirty'.