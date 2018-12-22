Somalia: Veteran Journalist Awil Dahir Killed in Mogadishu Bombing

Photo: Radion Dalsan

10 Killed In Mogadishu Twin Car Bombing.

Four Universal TV staff including veteran broadcaster Awil Dahir Salad were killed in the Saturday morning car bombing in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Salad was well known for his talk show "Dood Wadaag"

"This is a very sad day. Somalia has lost a great journalist presenter of the most popular Tv show Dood Wadaag and a wonderful person. I have known Salad for over 15 years. My sincere condolences to his immediate family friends amd colleagues"