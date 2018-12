Photo: Radion Dalsan

Mogadishu twin car bombing.

At least 6 people were on Saturday morning killed and 40 injured in two seperate car bombings in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The first explosion occurred near the National Theatre killing where 5 were killed.

The second explosion occurred when near the tomb of the unknown soldier. The car had been parked.

It targeted Mohamed Tulah the first Deputy Governor for Security Banaadir Region.

His bodyguards were killed in the explosion