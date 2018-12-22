West Africa: Buhari Attends Ecowas Summit Today in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will today attend the 54th ordinary session of the ECOWAS authority of Heads of State and Government today in Abuja.

Daily Trust online reports that President Buhari, who is the chairman of the ECOWAS, would chair the event which will review issues affecting the region.

Expected at the event, winch is scheduled for 10.am, are the President of the ECOWAS commission; Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, chairperson of the African Union Commission; Moussa Faki Mahamat, special representative of the UN Secretary General for West Africa and Sahel; Mohammed Ibn Chambas and President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD); Gilbert Houngbo.

The event is holding a week after the country hosted the summit of Head of Governments of Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) where President Idris Deby Itno of Chad, President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic, and Prime Minister of Cameroon, Philemon Yang, who represented President Paul Biya, attended.

At the end of the LCBC meeting, eight agenda were adopted to end the Boko Haram insurgency bedeviling the region.