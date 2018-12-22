Nigeria: Road Safety Promotes 4,660 Personnel

The result of the 2017 promotion exercise conducted by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has been released with 4,660 personnel getting promotion to their next ranks.

This was sequel to the approval by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and in line with the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Board approval on the recently conducted promotion exercise.

According to a statement issued by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Corps Commander Bisi Kazeem, 1,310 of those promoted were Officers, while 3,350 were Marshals.

"Among them were 73 Deputy Corps Commanders, 51 Assistant Corps Commanders, 70 Chief Route Commanders, 150 Superintendant Route Commanders, 607 Route Commanders, and 359 Deputy Route Commanders," he stated.

Kazeem further disclosed that among the 3,350 Marshals that benefitted from the exercise were 29 Chief Inspectors, 33 Deputy Chief Inspectors, 48 Assistant Chief Inspectors, 201 Principal Marshal Inspectors, 467 Senior Marshal Inspectors, 525 Marshal Inspectors, and 2037 Road Marshal Assistants comprising of, 257 Chief Road Marshal Assistant, 45 Deputy Road Marshal Assistant, 768 Senior Road Marshal Assistants, 889 Road Marshal Assistants I, and 78 Road Marshal Assistants II whose promotion took effect from 27 November, 2018.

Speaking on the exercise, the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi while congratulating the promoted staff, urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them through improved productivity.

He stressed that Management will continue to reward hard work, excellence and improved productivity by the staff, noting that indolence and indiscipline will not be condoned.