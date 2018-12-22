Uganda: Police Arrest Key Suspect in City Woman Murder

Kampala — After a two-month hunt, police have arrested a man accused of killing Kisekka Market businesswoman, Zulaika Nalubega, on October 7 at her home in Entebbe Municipality.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, said the suspect, was arrested in Kyotera District on Wednesday and later handed over to Entebbe police.

"A concerned citizen sighted him in a certain home in Kyotera and alerted nearby police. Our officers acted very fast and he was indeed found hiding inside the home," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

The incident

The accused and Nalubega were lovers. He allegedly hit her with a pestle on the head following a misunderstanding.

The suspect allegedly called Nalubega's relatives to tell them he had killed her.

Neighbours told police that Nalubega, who was known in Kisekka Market for selling car spare parts, had been accusing her fiancé of cheating on her with their housemaid.

The suspect allegedly abandoned the home for a week but returned on the fateful day and hit his girlfriend several times with a pestle in the wee hours of the night, killing her.

Police, working on a tip-off, invaded two shrines in Rakai District on November 7 but the accused allegedly escaped. Two witch doctors at the shrines were arrested and brought to Entebbe but were later released on bond after investigations revealed they had received the suspect as a client without knowing he was wanted by police.

Nalubega's brother, Huzayiru Mawanda, approached police and said he was determined to help police trace the suspect to answer murder charges.

Background

However, Mawanda was also found murdered on November 18 and his body dumped near his home in Nabbingo, on Kampala-Masaka highway.

Mawanda, who was a boda boda rider, was last seen at Namboole Stadium watching a match between Uganda Cranes and Cape Verde.

He reportedly received an urgent call from a person who seemed to have been a close relative or friend hiring him for a night ride.

Mr Owoyesigyire said police have not yet established whether the suspect has a link to Mawanda's murder, but added that investigations were still ongoing.

"His file is ready and it was sanctioned by DPP [director of public prosecutions]. We shall arraign him in court by close of business tomorrow [today]," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

Nalubega and Mawanda were children of Mr Abbas Lubega, a resident of Kabale, Butiti in Kyotera.

[email protected]