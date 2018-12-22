Uganda: Makerere Sacks 45 Senior Academic Staff

The Vice Chancellor of Makerere University Prof Barnabas Nawangwe has confirmed that the institution has sacked 45 senior academic staff noting that the appointment board followed legal procedures.

He said that majority of the number they have fired were staff who had absconded from duty for over five years, while others were involved in sexual harassment cases.

He also noted that some people were undisciplined because they were handing in marks for students late while others were insubordinate.

"Many of those fired had left the University and now working in other universities outside Makerere, while others were undisciplined. They were tarnishing the name of the University and we could not tolerate that. I am sure that those people were given a fair hearing to defend themselves before the appointment board so everything was done legally," Prof Nawangwe said on the phone.

Dr Stella Nyanzi, the embattled research fellow at Makerere Institute of Social Research (MISR) is one of those whose contract hasn't been renewed. Ms Nyanzi is currently on remand in Luzira Prison on charges of cyber harassment and offensive communication.

Dr Swizen Kyomuhendo, a Lecturer in School of Social Sciences has been dismissed over acts prejudicial to proper performance of official duties or University's image or status. Dr Kyomuhendo fell in trouble after a story run on NBS Television on the night of February 26, 2018 implicating him for trying to sleep with his student in exchange for marks.

Those sacked for absconding from duty include Dr. Haroon Sseguya, a senior lecturer in the department of Agricultural Extension and Innovation, Grace Nabulo, an Assistant Lecturer in Botany, Dr Irene Bet Kizza a senior Nursing lecturer from School of Medicine, Dorothy Kwagala, an Assistant Lecturer from School of Law, Aggrey Mwesigye, a Mechanical Engineering lecturer, Sarah Alobo from Agribusiness & Natural Resource Economics department, Dr Silas Oluka, a senior lecturer of Science & Technical Education and Dr Gilbert Wathum from Forestry; Biodiversity & Tourism department.

Others are Olive Darlia Buhule, an assistant lecturer in the department of Statistics & Actuarial Sciences, Stella Maris Sendagi from Agricultural & Bio systems Engineering, Harriet Namukwaya Kabunga from European & Oriental Languages department, Dr Catherine Namono from Painting and Art History department and James Semuwemba, an assistant lecturer from Civil & Environmental Engineering, Joseph Derrick Olaka, a Teaching Assistant of Computer Science, Jude Olinga, a teaching assistant of Epidemiology & Biostatistics and Ms Eiman Elwidaa, an assistant lecturer of Architecture & Physical Planning.