Nigeria: Amosun Promises Buhari Ogun Votes

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has restated his resolve to work and deliver the votes of the people of the state for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the upcoming 2019 presidential election.

The governor, while addressing party faithful drawn from across the 236 wards of the state at the APC party secretariat in Abeokuta on Friday, urged scores of party them to ensure that they vote massively for Buhari in the Presidential election scheduled for February 16, 2019.

According to Amosun, "Our detractors are trying to destroy the APC in Ogun State. The best way to answer them is to vote massively for President Buhari. This is because power resides with the people and not with the detractors who are bent on destroying us. We will tell them that we are on ground in Ogun State".

He said Ogun APC did not fear the adversaries of the party in the state but "the leeway that they enjoy is our fear for God and President Buhari".

While expressing appreciation to the APC members for standing steadfastly and tenaciously in the face of oppression and violation of their fundamental rights by the National Secretariat of the party, the governor, however, urged them to eschew violence and aggression of any kind but conduct themselves peacefully throughout the 2019 elections.

Besides, Amosun disclosed that he would launch his senatorial campaign on Thursday, December 27, 2018 and added that branded APC vehicles would be distributed to the 20 local government chapters of the party for the purpose of electioneering campaign.

However, a mild drama ensued as the event progressed, following the arrival of the gubernatorial candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APC), Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, and some party stalwarts at the venue.

Amosun while receiving the APM governorship candidate and other chieftains of the new party, explained that they were at the venue to submit a letter to the APC in Ogun State expressing the wish of APM to adopt President Buhari as their presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential election.