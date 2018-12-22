South Africa: JMPD's New Ebat Breathalyser Is Bad News Drunk Drivers

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) hopes a new, more sophisticated breathalyser machine will lead to more convictions and fewer incidents of drunk driving.

The JMPD launched new Evidential Breath Alcotest (EBAT) device on Friday.

Eyewitness News reported that the machine gives an immediate print out of the driver's alcohol level, eliminating the need for a blood sample to be taken as was previously the case.

The results are given to the driver, as well as an investigating officer.

The device takes into account gender and age, and prints the results on thermal paper which lasts seven years, according to eNCA.

JMPD chief David Tembe says the technology is the first of its kind to be used in South Africa.

The metro police and the City of Johannesburg have warned motorists they won't show any leniency to drunk and negligent drivers over the December holiday season.

On Thursday, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande announced that the road death toll between December 1 and 18 had increased 16% compared to the same period last year.

Nzimande said 767 people had died on the country's roads by Thursday morning.

