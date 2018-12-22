Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Cape District Wishes Zimbabweans a Happy Holiday Season

Photo: Cassidy Wehondo/Zanu-PF Cape District Youth League

Zanu-PF Cape District Chairperson Shepherd Kamusaro shares a word with his deputy Cde Simbarashe James.

press release

On behalf of the party. I would like to say have a happy festive season and happy New year. Please don't drink then drive. Also all of us let's not forget our parents they made us who we are today. Enjoy cdes.

I'm blessed to be part of u as Cape district. As both a member and Leader I always enjoy both constructive and destructive criticism. Wen you are criticized u tend to grow realising the volatility of hw to deal with different situations.

Party membership

Our Party Zanu PF is a mega party. It accepts everyone. We hv mixed culture's and should remember we are not born of the same mother. We should learn to accommodate everyone irrespective of culture, colour, creed and even background. Our people take politics like nharo. Arguments (Nharo hadzisi uchenjeri hama) lets learn to be constructive so that our party grows. The major reason why we put up our party grp is to make sure we mobilize and educate each other politically and also reflect on the front view of Zanu PF . The front picture brings attractiveness. More will love and come to join Zanu PF. They will enjoy projects, entertainment, hospitality, socialisation, and political ideology. I say to all of us lets learn and make corrections so that we allow our Party to grow. It's time for the Party to grow and correct the economic crisis in our country.

Economic development

As we become united we build a better Zimbabwe. Business liason circulated a questionnaire to allow all of us to work together in building our economy. We have professionals who can change our country and make it a better place for everyone. If you know you have ideas to improve our economy pliz join our team of business who are zealous to rebuild our economy. Initially we have decided to commence with recruiting only business persons who are members of Zanu pf and later allow every Zimbabwean accross the board.It only promotes Zanu pf membership and mobilisation while improving lives of our people. Charity begins at home. We will then take it outside wen we succeed muno muZanu PF.

Our message

This will be spoken all the time in each and every meeting. Our success , Zanu PF success is right here. We must lead by example. No one loves failure , Our party Zanu pf is not associated with failure. Zanu PF inogara yakarova apon apon total total let's set examples to all our members and show hw we can achieve success.

Zanu PF needs us all to lead by example. Let's pull together as one unity. All our new members will see that Zanu pf chigaba chehuchi. As we all bring members and teach them party ideology will see sucess coming not failure. I salute all our comrades who are always preaching progress to our members. Lets continue to teach each others of our party ideology.

We encourage every member to attend branch meetings and district gatherings.

As we head towards the 2023 diaspora elections, our leadership is more than ready to win without fear. Everyday we are receiving a lot of members joining our party. We are not afraid of antagonistic forces that even exists amongst us. Will fight and use our party machinery to win every single section where the enemy has gained strength. The existence of such Pseduo characters assassinates our revolutionary Party. Will be on the ground while we physically meet our membership whereever they are.

We are couraging our cdes to start going all over and mobilize as from ereas, workplaces, branches and Districts while focusing on the view of becoming a province as S.A. Hard work !!!! Hard work and unity is fundamental to our growth. Our misson is to increase our membership diversity to more than 3 times in the coming 2 years.

May God bless Zanu pf and leadership. ED pfeee. Unity unity and more unity is critical to our party and even for our country Zimbabwe.

I salute cdes for your support all the way.

Yours Comradely

Cde S Kamusaro

(Chairman Zanu-PF Cape District)