Kenya: CJ Maraga Out of Hospital, Wife Still Hospitalized

Chief Justice David Maraga was on Saturday evening discharged from Nairobi Hospital where he was under observation after being involved in a road accident earlier in the day.

Maraga and his wife Yucabeth Nyaboke were airlifted from Nakuru to Nairobi following their accident at Ngata along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

"His wife spent the night at the hospital but is expected to be discharged soon," judiciary communications said in a statement.

Maraga sustained a head injury while his wife suffered neck injuries.

AIRLIFTED

The two were treated at War Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to Nairobi for for comprehensive medical attention at Nairobi Hospital following a presidential directive.

The Chief Justice and his wife heading towards Nakuru town when their vehicle collided with a saloon car which police said joined the highway from a feeder road without giving way.

The driver of the other car was also rushed to Valley Hospital Nakuru and admitted with head injury.