Kenya/Uganda: Gor Mahia 'Reject' Innocent Wafula Close to Signing for Uganda's Vipers

Wafula was released by Gor Mahia in November with the club indicating that he was surplus to requirement.

Former Gor Mahia wing back Innocent Wafula is on the verge of sealing a move to Uganda Premier League side Vipers.

According to Football 256, Wafula was in attendance at St Mary's Stadium in Kampala, Uganda, on Saturday when Vipers lost 2-0 on the day and 3-0 on aggregate to Algeria's Constatine in a Caf Africa Champions League clash.

The site has further reported that Wafula, who hails from Busia town along the Kenya-Uganda border, impressed Vipers while featuring for the Kenyan champions during the 2018 Cecafa Kagame Cup in Tanzania.

Preliminary negotiations have since taken place between the two parties.

Should he join the Kampala based club, he will link up with namesake Noah Wafula who signed for the team last August.