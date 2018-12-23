Uganda: 600 Acres of Atiak Sugar Project Burnt in Three Days

Kampala — An agricultural industrial project jointly owned by the government, community members and a private investor in northern Uganda appears to have become the target of arson after successive fires, in three days, destroyed close to 600 acres of mature sugarcane.

In efforts to find a solution and calm the flaring tempers, Finance minister Matia Kasaija, on December 20, visited the site and toured other developments at Atiak Sugar Project, including some of the ravaged parts of the more than 25,000 acre farm in Gem Village, Pachilo East Parish, Atiak Sub-county in Amuru District.

In a meeting with the area leaders, farmers and the investors, Mr Kasaija called for calm in the formerly war ravaged area as government investigates and addresses the challenges. He said he had noted the various concerns raised by the leaders including insecurity from neighbouring South Sudan, indiscipline by some police officers deployed in the area, among other issues.

Two theories are being advanced as to what might have inspired the alleged arson, including a possibility of some residents who may not have benefitted from the compensation and external sabotage by competitors against the projects expected to start work in April, 2019.

sugarcane seed crop worth more than Shs2b was reportedly destroyed by the consecutive fires that started on November 26 in three separate growing areas.

Ms Joyce Santa Laker, the chairperson of Atiak Sugarcane Outgrowers Co-operative Society, said they had made a report to government.

She warned that such acts had no place in the region and threaten to set a major post-war industrial project in northern Uganda.

Businesswoman Amina Hersi Moghe, the majority shareholder in the project, tasked the government to address the security concerns in the area to safeguard the investment.

"It [the burning] cannot come now when we need the cane to be fed in the factory. I think this is not right and we still need explanation because otherwise we will have a mill without sugarcane to be milled. We should understand the people behind this, who are they. We know some of the people who did it because we have some evidence of young people with petrol," she said.

She appealed to government to, among other things, establish a technical school as part of the project to equip young people with practical skills.

Former East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Speaker and the board chairperson for the committee that oversees the project, Mr Daniel Fred Kidega, said a line had been drawn and there was no excuse not to bring those responsible to justice.

"There are people in our community who are not good. We should identify them and transform them. The politics in the sugar industry that may want to find itself in Atiak through either our competitors or people who are not happy with us, we shall resist them. If there is politics to be played in resisting them, we have our leaders. We shall resist them," he said.

The construction of the factory with a capacity to of 1,650 tonnes of sugarcane per day, started in January 2014 and is expected to be complete by April next year. Operations are projected to commence late 2019 when the sugarcane will be available for crushing.

Another 13,841 acres are being cultivated by the local community as outgrowers. It is planned that each of the 4,700 households hailing from the districts of Adjumani, Gulu, Lamwo and Amuru will be allocated land to plant five acres of sugarcane each. Activities of bush clearing, land preparation, planting, weeding are already underway on more than 13,841 acres.

In all, Shs22.9b has been dedicated to the project through National Agricultural Advisory Services.

