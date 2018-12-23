Uganda: Female Councillors Thump Pader District Chairperson

Pader district chairperson Godfrey Largo Oringa is still nursing injuries to his face following a fierce assault by two female councillors.

Angela Anyango, the female youth councillor and Nancy Lawino, the Atanga sub-county Woman councillor ganged up and assaulted the chairperson after he allegedly insulted their personalities.

Trouble started during a heated council session in which the chairman nominated Richard Olal as his vice chairperson to replace the incumbent, Patrick Obua. Both Anyango and Lawino protested the decision, accusing the chairperson of bias and favouring people from Aruu South constituency.

The duo repeatedly interjected Largo's submission in council bringing business to a standstill. The council speaker, Justine Ocen temporally adjourned deliberations for several hours.

Eyewitnesses say that Largo lost patience with the two councillors and referred to them as 'very ugly women' who couldn't match the beauty of his adorable wife. The chairperson's statement infuriated the duo prompting them to charge at him.

The councillors overpowered the sergeant at arms and roughed up the chairperson before they started landing heavy punches and kicks as he tried to run to his office adjacent to the council hall.

It took the intervention of sympathisers to rescue the chairperson who had already sustained deadly punches on his face. Ironically, the two councillors reported a case of assault by the district chairperson at Pader central police station.

The district speaker, Justine Ocen regretted the ugly scenario that bogged down council deliberations. A source at the district said on condition of anonymity that the chief administrative officer had approved undisclosed amount of money to refer the chairman to Kampala for specialised treatment.

URN couldn't independently verify the information as the CAO did not answer repeated calls to his cellphone.