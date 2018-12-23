Nigeria: NGO Decries Rising Cases of Drug Abuse Among Youths

The Useful Youth Vision Concepts (UYVC), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has decried rising cases of drug abuse among Nigerian youths.

UYVC Executive Director, Mrs Shonibare Adetokunbo disclosed this in an Interview with Newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

According to her, rising spate of drug abuse among teenagers and youths calls for all hands to be on deck to address the menace.

"We are all aware that drug abuse has taken a dangerous dimension, affecting virtually all aspects of the society with harm on teenagers and youths who are our future leaders.

"The rate of consumption, trafficking and abuse among youths is so alarming and terrifying and it raises serious concern on our part.

"Majority of them have become drug dependent, making them to be unproductive.

"This is a dangerous signal, something must be done urgently to arrest the dangerous trend," she said.

Adetokunbo maintained that victims of drug abuse could still be useful to the society, if given necessary help and rehabilitation.

"It is a known fact that drug dependent persons are sick, so they need our help.

"My Intention is to make victims of drug abuse turn new leaf and become better citizens of the country.

"Drug abuse has become an emergency that requires urgent approach. This is a responsibility of all," Adetokunbo said.

The executive director urged the Federal Government to increase funding for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to help tackle the problem of drug trafficking and abuse.

"What the NDLEA has been doing in the fight against drug abuse is encouraging, but they need to be motivated as well.

"That is why I would want government to help them in terms of better logistics, staff welfare and recruitment," she added.

She also appealed to the three tiers of government to support and partner with the NDLEA to reduce incidences of drug abuse to the barest minimum in their area.