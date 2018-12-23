Kenya: Homa Bay Woman Dies After Taking 'Poisonous' Herb

A woman died on Sunday while her daughter is in critical condition at a Homa Bay health centre after they drunk what is suspected to be a poisonous herb.

Ms Halima Mariam, 28, died at Sanura Medical Centre in Suba South where she was taken after falling ill.

It is reported that the woman and her daughter developed stomach pains, prompting her husband, Lameck Odhiambo to look for herbs from a nearby hill to relieve them the pains.

According to Michael Otieno, a village elder, the man processed the herbs and gave it to his wife and daughter.

However, the stomach ache increased forcing Mr Odhiambo to rush the two to the health facility for medical attention.

"Unfortunately, the woman died when she was receiving treatment. He daughter survived but is still being taken care of by doctors," said Mr Otieno.

Villagers who heard the sad news of the demise of the woman turned on her husband, accusing him of killing his wife.

Police were forced to intervene to save Mr Odhiambo from being lynched by his angry neighbours. The couple is said to have had domestic wrangles.

Suba South police boss Paul Kipkorir said the man is in police custody over the death of his wife and investigation is ongoing.

"He will help us with information regarding the death of his wife," said the police boss as he urged residents to seek medical treatment from professionals to avoid tragedies.