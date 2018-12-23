Somalia: UN Condemns Twin Blasts in Somalia

The United Nations top envoy in Somalia on Saturday condemned the twin bombings in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Nicholas Haysom, UN secretary-general's special representative for Somalia, called on Somali authorities to spare no efforts in fighting the agents of violent extremism who bear responsibility for this heinous crime.

"The attacks in Mogadishu today signify another cowardly assault against the people of Somalia and their inherent right to live in peace and dignity," Haysom said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

According to local officials, 15 people were killed when suicide car bombs exploded near Somali National Theater in the vicinity of the presidential palace.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the explosions. Among the fatalities was a prominent Somali journalist with the London-based Universal Television.

"We extend our condolences to the families and friends of the deceased, and we wish the wounded a full recovery from their injuries," said the UN envoy.