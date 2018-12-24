South Africa: Mclaren Driver - 'Late for Hospital' - Nabbed for Speeding

A motorist, who was allegedly caught clocking 200km/h in a flashy McLaren sports car in Ekurhuleni on Sunday morning, has been arrested.

The man claimed he was late for an appointment.

"At [08:40], a 30 year-old male driver in a McLaren car was caught doing 194km/h claiming he was late for an appointment at some hospital," metro police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago said.

However, the police arrested him on the N12 between Main Road bridge and the Bunyan Street turnoff.

Three other drivers were also arrested in the province, including a 63-year-old Porsche driver who allegedly clocked 176km/h.

They were taken to the Benoni police station and released. They are expected to appear in court soon.

