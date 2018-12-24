Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta Takes Madaraka Express to Mombasa for Holiday

President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken his second trip on Madaraka Express since launching the service in May 2017.

Accompanied by First Lady Margaret, Mr Kenyatta on Sunday boarded the train from the capital Nairobi to Mombasa where he will spend his Christmas holiday.

It was a pleasant surprise to passengers as the Head of State walked into the train, said hello and mingled with them for hours.

He walked around and talked to people about the service that was introduced after the Chinese completed the standard gauge railway.

Some Kenyans seized the opportunity to take selfies with the smiling president who had time to chat and entertain children.

The president's trip came at a time Kenya Railways is recording brisk business, with Madaraka Express fully booked over the Christmas holiday.

Kenya Railways Corporation on December 2 said tickets for the train for most days up to December 24 were fully booked.

"We are fully booked over weekends and the days to December 25," said a Kenya Railways spokesperson.

The corporation advised passengers to seek alternative means like road or air.

