Uganda: Pupil Dies of Suspected Elephant Attack in Oyam

Residents of Amati A village, Juma Parish, Kamdini Sub-county in Oyam District at the weekend recovered the body of a pupil who was reportedly killed by a stray elephant.

A herd of elephants on Thursday while fleeing from residents reportedly attacked Shadik Augustine Odongo, a 16-year-old pupil of Amati A Primary School.

Mr Peter Obua, the village chairperson, said on the fateful day, a herd of more than 25 elephants invaded the area.

"When we informed UWA at Karuma Wildlife Reserve, they sent three rangers to help in driving back the elephants into the park. The elephants destroyed cassava plantations," Mr Obua said.

It is said the animals had strayed from Murchison Falls National Park, which neighbours the village.

Residents started chasing the elephants from their gardens towards the park after informing Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) officials.

Odongo, who was in his grandfather's house, is said to have come out to see the animals but was instead smashed.

The deceased's grandfather, Mr Tom Okello Alum, on Friday reported Odongo's disappearance at Kamdini Police Station.

Search

Following the disappearance, Mr Nommy Otyeno, a resident, said relatives embarked on a hunt for Odongo before finding his body the following day.

Police took the body to Anyeke Health Centre IV in Oyam Town for postmortem.

When contacted, Mr Bashir Hangi, the UWA spokesperson, told Daily Monitor that it is only the postmortem report that will determine what caused the boy's death since rangers did not see his body while driving back the elephants.

"Several elephants strayed there on that day but our men never saw or landed on the deceased and it was not until they found the body when they alerted us. The body was taken away by police immediately," Mr Bashir said.

"We cannot confirm or say it was an elephant that killed him because we did not see his body whether it was intact or maimed completely as elephants do," he added.

Attempts to reach the North Kiyoga regional police spokesperson was futile by press time.

Incidents of straying elephants attacking residents has become rampant. Recently, five pupils were attacked.

UWA intervention

Uganda's Wildlife Act does not provide compensation to people whose crops are damaged or whose family members are killed by animals, according to Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA).

The Wildlife Act of 2000 is under "ongoing revision," according to an updated version of UWA's 2012-2022 General Management Plan for Murchison Falls National Park.

The issue of whether people should be compensated for "death, injuries, and loss of properties caused by wildlife ... is being addressed," the document outlines.

Proposed amendments to the act will include providing compensation for loss of life, but it's hard to determine the value of life so it's very complicated, says Mr Edgar Buhanga, a senior planning and environmental impact assessments coordinator at UWA. The government has yet to pass any amendments, he says.