23 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Search Continues for Boy, 11, Dragged Away By Crocodile

The search is continuing on Sunday for an 11-year-old boy who was attacked and dragged away by a crocodile at the Damani Dam in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on Saturday afternoon.

The boy and a group of his friends were washing their clothes in the "crocodile infested" dam at around 16:00 when the reptile emerged from the water.

Police say the crocodile suddenly attacked the youngster.

Officials say the police's search and rescue unit was mobilised immediately. The search was called off as the light faded. It was resumed on Sunday morning.

Limpopo provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba visited the scene where community members had gathered, hoping the search would be successful.

In March, the SABC reported that a young boy was attacked and killed by a crocodile in the Mutale River outside Thohoyandou while playing with friends.

Source: News24

South Africa

