South Africa: Why Do Apartheid Leaders Get Treated Better Than Me By SA State - Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma isn't a happy man.

And while most South Africans were relaxing or putting the final preparations on their Christmas celebrations, the former ANC chief was recording a two-part video on Sunday.

In the recordings, posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, Zuma announces that he has instructed his lawyers to appeal a recent high court ruling that he would have to personally foot the bill for his defence in all criminal cases instituted against him.

In the first video, Zuma says all South Africans "must respect the judgments by courts, at whatever level, because these judgments are judgments we should believe are taken by people who have taken thorough thought, listened to evidence [and] balanced the facts".

In a second tweet, Zuma goes on to address why the state in democratic South Africa paid the legal costs of "many of the leaders of [the] apartheid system, some of whom killed my comrades".

