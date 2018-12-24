Zimbabwe: Workers Vanish With Over $353 000

An employee at Venturas and Samukange Legal Practitioners has appeared in court on charges of theft and extortion after she and an accomplice, who is still at large, allegedly stole $353 326 that had been paid to the law firm in legal fees.

The complainant in the case is Venturas and Samukange.

Theresa Machawira appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa and was remanded out of custody to January 25 on $400 bail.

It is the State's case that on the first count of theft during the period extending from January 1, 2016 to 2018, Machawira and Everson Samukange hatched a plan to steal from the law firm.

The duo transferred $353 326 to their accounts which they knew was for legal fees due and payable to Venturas and Samukange for services they had rendered to their clients.

Machawira and Samukange then converted the money to their own use.

On the second charge of extortion, the State alleged that on September 24, Machawira and Samukange unlawfully exerted pressure on Christos Venturas, who is a partner at the firm using an AK47 rifle, threatening him and his family so that he may stop asking them to return the money they had stolen.

The law firm lost $353 326 and only $40 000 was recovered.