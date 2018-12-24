Nigeria: Group Unveils Another Platform for E-Commerce

Just three months after the launch of Zidora Errands, Zidora Group is stepping up its digital business with the unveiling of another e-commerce platform- www.arigo.com.ng.

This new addition to the expanding e-commerce market makes arigo.com.ng the latest in the online market space and a step up in competition across the fast-growing digital space.

Fully aware of the fact that the world is going digital, arigo.com.ng offers sellers and consumers a platform where they can meet online to transact businesses.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer of Zidora Group, Dr. Arinze Fortune Madueke, revealed that the platform was launched to enable sellers showcase their products.

"We want to create a point where everything is possible. A place where you showcase what you have for the world to see. Most times, you find people who have something to sell very urgently but you don't know how to go about it or where to locate the would-be buyer.

"There are lots of people who desire that exact thing you want to dispose, but reaching them most times is a challenge, hence we want to solve that problem. Our plan is to bring these people together, basically helping people meet at the point of their need. We offer special services of getting you anything you want," he said.

Responding to a question on the competition that the new venture would face, Madueke said: "Arigo is a big ship in a big ocean (Africa)."

He added that his goal is to set up a robust e-commerce platform that will serve as a one-stop digital hub to cater for everything human needs.