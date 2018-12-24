Nigeria: 'Youths Have Not Fully Utilised Agric Opportunities'

Akure — Despite efforts by the government at all levels to diversify into agriculture Nigerian youths have not adequately utilised the opportunities in agriculture.

This was the observation of the outgoing Provost of the Federal College of Agriculture, Akure (FECA), Dr Samson Odedina, said while being honoured during the 2018 Imeri Convergence by Liberal Platform (LP) in Imeri, Ose Local Government Area of the state, at the weekend.

According to him, there were myriads of opportunities available in agriculture but most of them are still untapped and underutilised to solve employment challenges and create wealth among the youth.

"From my own experience and observation, awareness has been created and the youth are taking up the opportunities, but the fact is that we don't have enough youths taking up these opportunities," he said.

He, however, said that there is the need to create models and mentorship among the youth who would be inspired by the success stories of others, thereby making agriculture more attractive.

"In our college, what we are doing is to raise quality farmers who will take agriculture to the next level and who are able to take charge or advantage of the numerous agricultural advantages being proposed by the government," he said.

To make the sector more attractive and lucrative for the youth, the provost disclosed that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) had approved Computer Science as a course for the college to meet up with the 21st century realities.

"The youths are living in a world driven by ICT. If you want them to learn anything and you don't take cognizance of ICT, it will be difficult.

"So, information and communication technology (ICT) cuts across agriculture, creating market, promoting technology, networking and collaboration which are very important to youths taking up agricultural opportunities," he added.