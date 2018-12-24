Kenyans Assured of Perfect Weather to Enjoy Christmas

Most parts of the country to experience sunny weather over the festive season.

It will be just right weather for Christmas for most Kenyans following an announcement of reduced rainfall over several parts of the country during the next four days by the Kenya Meteorological Department.

The Meteorological Services' Acting Director Stella Aura said that rainfall is expected to reduce over several parts of the country following a week where several parts of the country, including highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the southern and the coastal strip recorded enhanced rains.

"Rainfall is expected to reduce over several parts of the country during the forecast period. In the last week, rainfall was recorded in several parts of the country with parts of the Coastal strip, the Southeast lowlands, the highlands east and west of the Rift Valley recording heavy rainfall," said Ms Aura.

SUNNY

According to the latest five day weather forecast released by the weatherman on Saturday and covering between December 22 and 26, North western counties of Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu will experience sunny intervals during the day and partly cloudy conditions at night throughout between now and after Christmas.

Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi Counties will also experience early morning cloudiness breaking into sunny intervals throughout the forecast period.

The afternoons will also experience sunny intervals throughout the forecast period.

The south eastern lowlands covering counties of Kajiado, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita Taveta are set to experience mainly sunny intervals in the morning throughout the four days.

SHOWERS

The Lake Victoria Basin comprising of Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori Counties will experience sunny intervals both in the morning and also in the afternoons throughout the forecast period.

A similar weather pattern will be experienced by counties along the Rift Valley highlands.

The Coastal strip covering Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale Counties will experience sunny intervals in the morning over several places while showers in the morning will be experienced on the last day.

In the afternoon, sunny intervals will continue throughout the forecast period.