West Africa: 2019 - ECOWAS Leaders Want Free, Fair Elections

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) urged Nigeria and Senegal to ensure peaceful, free and transparent elections next year.

The ECOWAS leaders also said they were satisfied with the level preparation by the two countries for the presidential elections scheduled for February 2019.

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of Authority's 54th Ordinary Session held in Abuja at the weekend.

The leaders, therefore, urged the governments and electoral bodies in both countries to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the elections are peaceful, free and transparent.

They also directed ECOWAS Commission to provide the necessary support to the two member states.

In Mali, the West African leaders lauded the smooth conduct of the presidential election and congratulated President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on his re-election.

They noted with satisfaction, the significant progress in the implementation of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement in the country arising from the Algiers process.

They urged all political stakeholders to support the institutional reforms and respect the timetable for the elections and referendum to take place in 2019.

On the political situation in Togo, the Authority "encourages the Togolese government to intensify the peace and confidence-building measures between all political stakeholders with a view to easing the socio-political situation."

Parliamentary election in Guinea Bissau is scheduled to hold on March 10, 2019.

The Authority mandated the Chairman to impose sanctions, on the basis of proposals from the President of the Commission, against political stakeholders and others who obstruct the smooth conduct of the electoral process.