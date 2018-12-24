South Africa: Cameron Dugmore Responds to Helen Zille

opinion

It is telling that in all the responses to the finding against her by the Public Protector, Premier Zille has always referred to her son as an individual maths teacher and not the co-owner of the company Paper Video.

For the record this complaint had nothing to do with the quality of the products on offer by Paper Video nor is it an attempt to discredit those who initiated the company.

I personally engaged with a number of school principals about the product and they indicated that their learners found the content useful as did their various other learning resources. So this complaint has nothing to do with attacking the Premier's son or Paper Video.

It has to do with the Premier's conduct.

This complaint would never have been laid if Zille had given her son's company the correct advice from the outset. She never did this, resulting in whistle-blowers from within the Western Cape Education Department contacting the ANC (who are the opposition in the Western Cape Legislature) in 2017.

They feared that the department was then about to enter a formal procurement process designed to benefit Paper Video above others.

The correct advice would have been to set...