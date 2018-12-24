South Africa: Boy, 14, Still Missing At Sea After Disappearing While Swimming With a Friend

A 14-year-old boy is still missing at sea after disappearing in the surf while swimming with a friend at Zinkwazi beach in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

Brendon Power, NSRI Ballito duty coxswain, said in a statement that the NSRI Ballito duty crew, IPSS Medical Rescue, KDM (Kwadukuza) Municipal Pro Lifesaving lifeguards and Police Search and Rescue Unit were alerted to reports of the drowning at about 14:30.

The beach is not protected by duty lifeguards.

On arrival, three jet skis were launched to search for the missing boy.

"It was reported that the 14-year-old male, along with his friend, was swimming when the 14-year-old got into difficulty and was swept away by currents.

"The friend was able to get out of the surf and he raised the alarm."

Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, there was no sign of the missing teen and police opened an investigation.

The search included NSRI rescue swimmers and KDM lifeguards, who conducted co-ordinated sweeping-line free-dive search efforts in the surf. Zinkwazi Ski Boat Club members assisted the emergency services with shore patrols.

"Police Search and Rescue will continue in an ongoing search operation."

Power said that NSRI Ballito and KDM lifeguards would join Police Search and Rescue on the scene on Monday to continue the ongoing search operation.

"Thoughts are with the family of the missing teenager in this difficult time," Power said.

