South Africa: Dad Dies After Boat Capsizes Near Kommetjie Lighthouse

A 52-year-old Manenberg father died on Sunday when a boat carrying five people capsized near the Kommetjie Lighthouse in Soetwater.

The man was on the boat with his two sons, 18 and 20, and two other young men, 18 and 25, from Parow, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Kommetjie station commander Ian Klopper said in a statement.

"At 13:25 on Sunday, the City of Cape Town water rescue network was activated by City law enforcement officers reporting a rigid-inflatable boat capsized near the Kommetjie Lighthouse, Soetwater, with five male crew on board.

"Four males had made it safely to shore but two of the young men returned to the water to rescue one man who was missing in the surf, and they were able to recover the man.

"NSRI Kommetjie duty crew, CMR (Cape Medical Response), Western Cape Health EMS and marine law enforcement officers responded to join law enforcement officers already on the scene."

