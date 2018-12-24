Malawi: Seven Sitting Councillors Lose Primary Elections

Salima — Incumbent Chairperson of Salima District Council, Councilor Evason Mpayani of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Liwadzi Ward in Salima North West Constituency has become the seventh sitting Councilor to be defeated in primary elections in Salima, after he lost to a female aspirant, Esther Soko.

Mpayani was defeat at the MCP Primary elections, which took place on December 7,2018 and has since claimed to put a complaint with the Party.

A Salima based local governance Civil Society Group; Salima Governance Network (SAGNET) has described the heavy casualties of sitting Councillors as disaster.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday, Executive Director for SAGNET, Thomas Mwagupili said that the results of the primary elections for councilors indicates that something is wrong.

"To have seven out of the 10 sitting Councillors defeated in primary elections shows that they must have not performed well in their tenure of office, had it been that they performed, I think we could have more of them maintaining their party representation," he said.

Mwagupili added, "It may be that the whole council did not perform as people were expecting as this was a new crop of councilors for over 10 years after the local government elections were suspended in 2004, and 2009 elections."

Mpayani said that he was not satisfied in the result of the elections and the manner in which the election were conducted and has since wrote the Party headquarters.

"I have written the headquarters since I was defeated at the primary elections. I am not happy in the manner the elections were set up, first we were only told of the elections while I was at the ground," he claimed.

Mpayani said that most Councillors have been defeated because of the jealous among party leaders.

Councillor Adams Fazili of DPP for Kambalame Ward has won primary elections while Janet Chipeni of UTM and Councilor Beatrice Mbewe are yet to face the Primary elections.