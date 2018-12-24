Nigeria: Kwara Assembly Passes Budget

The Kwara State House of Assembly has passed the 2019 budget of N157,802,032,561 into law.

This was 0.19 percent higher than N157,504,952,561 presented by Governor Alhaji Abdul Fatah Ahmed to the House on Thursday 6th of December 2018.

The capital expenditure of the 2019 budget is now N79,594,046,011 against N79,784,478,484 proposed by the governor, representing 50.44 per cent of the total budget.

The recurrent expenditure is now N71,145,213,355, as against N70,657,700,882 representing 49.56 per cent of the total budget.

The House equally, in conformity with its law, allocated N1,219,373,880 as one per cent of the state Consolidated Revenue Fund, for the State Health Insurance Agency, to ensure accessible qualitative healthcare delivery to the people of the state.

Speaking after the passage of the budget, the Speaker, Dr Ali Ahmad, while directing the Clerk of the House, Hajia Halimat Jumai Kperogi, to prepare a clean copy for the governor's assent, praised members and staff for providing the platform in moving the state forward.

Ahmad, explained that, with the passage of the budget, the House had demonstrated its commitment and high sense of patriotism.

He however expressed displeasure about the non-funding of the audit unit by the state government, pointing out the eighth legislature under his watch, had been consistent in allocating fund for the audit department, to ensure accountability and transparency in governance.