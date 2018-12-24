Tanzania: Teachers Asked to Utilise New Method of Teaching

DEPUTY Minister for Education, Science and Technology W illiam Tate Ole Nasha has asked teachers and other education stakeholders to integrate a new maths teaching competence-based method into the education curriculum. H

e said lesson plans should also equip schoolchildren with competence in maths to all primary and secondary schools rather than the provision of training to teachers in poor performing district councils.

Speaking during the closing of a seven-day training workshop for 48 mathematics teachers at Shekilango Secondary School in Mombo Township, Korogwe District, Mr Ole Nasha said: "My advice to education stakeholders is that such training should be integrated into the education curriculum for mathematics teachers.

They should include it in their schemes of work and lesson plan preparations in their teaching process," he said. The training workshop, which was also conducted in other 11 districts councils that had poor mathematics performance standards, was organised by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology through the Tanzania Education Support Project co-funded by Tanzania and Canada governments.

The 12 poor district councils, whose schools performed poorly in maths are Mkalama, Simanjiro, Meatu and Ukerewe for primary education.

For secondary education are G airo, Momba, Rufiji, Nyasa, Madaba, Ruangwa, Nanyamba and Korogwe. On teachers' shortage, Mr Ole Nasha reiterated that the government was aware of the problem and forgery certificates were the main reason behind recruitment delays. He said the government looked forward to recruiting more teachers next year. Mathematics training coordinator for Shekilango Secondary School Centre Y ohana Chikuni said training had four major objectives, including building the capacity of mathematics teachers, introducing a new methodology in teaching difficult topics and sub-topics, giving teachers an opportunity to exchange views on mathematics and preparing teaching materials.