Tanzania: Oil Processors Call for 10pc Tariff Maintenance

THE Tanzania Sunflower Oil Processors Association (Tasupa) wants a 10-per cent tariff on imported crude palm oil (CPO) to be maintained or increased further to raise the price, which will eventually reduce domestic demand for palm-based products in favour of sunflower oil.

The tariff, according to Tasupa Chairman Ringo Irigo, will help the industry produce long-term health benefits to Tanzania on top of increasing internal sources of revenue and strengthening the value chain to sustain the market.

Mr Ringo was speaking during a workshop organised by the Tanzania Private Sectors Foundation (TPSF) in collaboration with Tasupa. The workshop was meant to discuss the success recorded after the government added customs duty on crude oil by 25 per cent.

During the workshop, Tasupa equally officially released findings of a sunflower facts report in June this year after a survey conducted to document the progress of the sunflower subsector in the country in terms of production and processing and assessing the impact of VAT to all sunflower oil processors, who used locally-produced sunflower oil seeds, regardless of their annual turnover.

Other objectives of the survey were to establish evidencebased information on the practicability of a 10-per cent import duty to importers of CPO and demonstrate how it benefits and improves local edible oil industry as well as conducting a comparative assessment of fiscal and development plan from other EAC partner states on matters concerning edible oil.

Tanzania imposed a 10-per cent duty on imported crude palm oil, ostensibly to protect local industries. In its 2006/07 budget, the government suspended zero-tariff on crude palm oil imports for one year and imposed a 10-per cent duty to protect local farmers, who produced alternative oilseed raw materials and curbed tax evasion.

The move, however, drew sharp criticism from industrialists, who complained that little, if any, crude palm oil was produced in Tanzania and, therefore, the duty imposed by the government lacked justification.

But a new survey by Tasupa recommended the 10-per cent tariff be maintained and that sunflower cakes were byproducts of sunflower seeds. This, according to Mr Ringo, will avoid double taxation.

The survey further suggests that for active engagement in policy dialogue, the capacity of associations that support the sunflower sub-sector should be built and engaged effectively in relevant dialogue structures.