Tanzania: Fertiliser Distribution Said to Be On Course

A fertiliser and farm inputs company, Petrobena East Africa, which is also the main supplier of Yara fertiliser, has distributed the last 800 tonnes out of 8,000 offloaded at the Port of Dar es Salaam recently.

Speaking to journalists over the weekend during the loading of the consignment, Petrobena Managing Director Peter Kumaliwa thanked the management of Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) whose trains were used in the exercise.

The fertiliser will be delivered to Tabora Region. "As the main suppliers of Yara fertiliser we are glad to see timely supply of the fertiliser which will be sold at the government's indicative price.

TRC and cooperative unions have contributed a lot in making this happen," he said.

He pointed out that the consignment had already been delivered to farmers in Kigoma and Tabora regions, adding that farmers would be in a position to increase their produce next season.

Mr Kumalilwa thanked the Ministry of Agriculture for its support in making sure that fertiliser was imported on time and was supplied to the areas where it is needed.

"It is my expectation that the consignment fertiliser will be delivered to Tabora Region on Monday (today). Petrobena is an important partner in fertiliser distribution," he said.

He stressed that the fifth phase government under the competent stewardship of President John Magufuli was highly determined to turn Tanzania into a middle income and industrial nation by 2025, noting that the application of fertiliser would speed up agricultural productivity, facilitating attainment of Vision 2025.

"We know the farmers' concern was to get fertiliser on time in order to achieve their objectives," he said, adding that his company was striving to meet their expectations.