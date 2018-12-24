Tanzania: Dodoma FC Reinforce for Arusha Utd Showdown

DODOMA FC which play host to the next First Division League match next Saturday, the 29 th of December, are in the process of enlisting new players ready to tackle the Arusha United squad which travels to the Capital City later this week.

Arusha United (W ana Utalii) will play against Dodoma FC at the latter's home ground of Jamhuri Stadium next weekend and this will be the game to close the year, but which Dodoma intend to win come what may, though on the other hand, the rather volatile Arusha United seem to be also planning to take their own prisoners away from home.

Dodoma FC with 11 points, are in the 6th position in their G roup B' fixture of the FDL. The team needs to work hard in order to get near to Arusha United who are second positioned with 14 points while Boma FC of Mbeya are leading also with 14 points.

The Dodoma FC Secretary, Johnson Fortunatus, said the team has enlisted eight new players to boost the energy of the squad which intends to do better in the First Division fixture on the way to Premier League next season.

"Six of the new players have inked a full year contract to serve Dodoma FC, while the remaining two have been upgraded and taken from the B side of the team.

They have signed a two-year contract," said Fortunatus adding that all the new recruits will serve under their coach Jamhuri Kiwhelu (Julio).

The new Dodoma FC players include, Adam Siseme a center back from Friends Rangers; Peter Mutabuzi from Ashanti United; Rajab Isihaka from Mbeya City; Ahmad Yahya from Toto African; Mussa Kirungi from Stand United and Shaaban Kasiga.

Players from the Junior team are Moshi Omar Samatta and Moshi Mrisho. The players who were sent packing from Dodoma FC are; Salum Mwinyimadi, Enock Kubagwa, Juma Mnyasa, Josephat Japhet, Samuel Ngasa and Khatib G eofrey.

Hand in hand with that, the Dodoma team has also jettisoned six former players, for allegedly underperformance and indiscipline. Other teams to play this week include, Arusha Football Club (AFC) which faces Green Warriors in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, the 27th of December 2018.

Matches lined up for next Saturday the 29th of December include Boma FC who are to face Pamba in Kyela, Mbeya while G eita Gold will play against Mashujaa in G eita; Rhino Rangers will test Transcamp in a match to be staged in Tabora.