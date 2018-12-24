Tanzania: Govt Urged to Solve Water Problem in Siha

KALOLENI and Mwangaza villagers in Ngarenairobi W ard are for many years without safe and clean water and so have been walking long distances of about 10km a day in search of the precious liquid.

Mwangaza Village chairman Prosper Kenani said at a public meeting in Ngarenairobi that many people were using unsafe water, something he said risked their health and this problem had been going on despite reporting it to government officials.

To address it, the villagers had contributed about 800,000/ - to solve the water problem, but it did not work out so they appealed to the government to intervene and help them solve the problem.

"There is need for concerted effort if we are to solve this problem. So, we ask the government to help us with 2.8m /- to construct a water project because we have at least 800,000/ -, which is not enough," he stressed.

Another resident Jacob Laizer asked the government to solve the water problem issue because it had troubled them for many years.

Ms Hadija Ngajiro from Mwangaza said water supply had been a big challenge to them because women had been walking long distances to look for water.

Speaking at the meet- ing, CCM Special Seats MP Shally Raymond said she would ensure they worked together with the relevant government authorities so that the water problem was solved.

She urged the villagers, especially women and the youth, to join in production and investment groups so that they could access loans and eradicate poverty.

She said Siha District Council planned to set aside more than 1m/- for issuing loans to the youth, women and people with disabilities.