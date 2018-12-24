Tanzania: Tafopa Says Women Are Good Industrialists

TANZANIA Food Processing Association (TAFOPA) has said women should not be left behind in implementing industrialisation agenda.

The call was made at a time when over 20,000 women have been trained in various fields on food processing across the country thus cutting post-harvest loss.

TAFOPA Chairperson Ms Suzy Simon said they are determined to help fostering industrialisation agenda by making sure that women are not left behind in economic production especially adding value to agro produces.

"Up to 20000 women have received various training in food processing of whom some 100 are selling their food items to supermarkets in Dar es Salaam alone," Ms Simon said during the women empowerment brunch.

The brunch was meant to bring together a number of women across the country that aiming to network and educate women entrepreneurs.

"These women are not only self-employing, but they as well contribute in the nation development through paying taxes and levies and we look forward to accessing certifications so that they can begin exporting processed products and earn foreign exchange," she said.

Some of the products processed by TAFOPA members include, pickle, tomato sauces, chill sauces and nutritious flower.

The organiser of the event Ms Sarah Laizer said that the event brought together more than 150 women from different occupations to learn and empower one another so that they can wake up and fully participate in the country's development.

"Women need to be motivated, empowered, inspired so that they can wake up and grab opportunities in business, education and careers so as in turn they can as well inspire fellow women in pushing forward their country's middle economy dream come 2025," Ms Laizer said.

TAFOPA members are selling their products under Shibe brand name. Shibe products can be found in stores and restaurants throughout the participating regions.

