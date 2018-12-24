Tanzania: High Imports Widen Z'bar C Urrent Account Deficit

ZANZIBAR current account balance has recorded a deficit of 24.7 million U S dollars in the year ending October on account of in creased imports coupled w ith decline in official current transfers.

However, in similar p eriod last year, the Isles g overnment recorded a s urplus of 25.2 million US d ollars. I mports of goods and s ervices increased by 37.8 p er cent to 281.9 million U S dollars, while current t ransfer inflows shrunk by 9 .0 per cent to 30.3 million U S dollars.

Exports of goods and s ervices increased to 224.7 m illion US dollars from 18 6.2 million US dollars in the year ending October l ast year.

The increase was m ainly driven by services r eceipts, particularly earn - in gs from tourism related a ctivities and clove exports.

Earnings from clove e xports rose to 38.3 mil - l ion US dollars from 28.1 m illion US dollars in the y ear ending October last y ear, on account of in - c rease in volume follow - in g bumper harvest in the 20 17/18 season.

Manufactured goods e xports and re-exports, w hich also account for s ubstantial share of goods e xports, increased by 23.4 p er cent to 7.0 million US d ollars.

Similarly, the proceeds f rom seaweeds exports m ore than doubled to 4.7 m illion US dollars from 1.7 million US dollars in t he year ending October l ast year, while fish and f ish products exports rose d ue to expanding markets, e specially in neighbouring c ountries.

Value of goods and s ervices imports was 281.9 m illion US dollars during t he year to October com - p ared with 204.6 million U S dollars in the year end - in g October last year, with m uch increases observed in goods imports.

All major categories of g oods imports increased w ith intermediate goods r ecording the highest g rowth.