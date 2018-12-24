Tanzania: Mtibwa Blame Inexperience for Early Ex It in CAF Duels

MTIBWA Sugar captain Shabani Nditi said lack of experience in CAF Confederations Cup competition was the main cause for their early exit in the competition.

The country's flag carriers suffered a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) on Saturday at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam making a 5-1 on aggregate following a 3-0 slump in Kampala last Saturday.

In his post-match interview, Nditi said it was obvious that their early exist was caused by his side's minimal experience in the continental games.

"To say the truth, we played against a good team which has a vast experience in CAF level competitions as they have been regular competitors in the contest," Nditi said.

He added that most of his colleagues were making their debuts into the competition, but insisted that they need to scale up their efforts ahead of the Mainland Premier League games.

On his part, KCCA player Allan Okello said his team has enough experience that is why they managed to win in both legs and cruise into the next stage.

"This is not the first time for us to compete in CAF Confederations Cup that is why it was not difficult for us to move forward," he said.

Moreover, Okello who scored the second goal for his team on the day, hinted that they just need to concentrate on their upcoming matches for them to reach far in the unfolding games.

KCCA snatched the winner through Allan Okello hence Mtibwa Sugar needed to produce magic and turn around the score against KCCA. Mtibwa Sugar were required to score four un-replied goals against the Ugandan giants, to progress to the second round, which surely was a difficult task for the Tanzanian team.

The encounter kicked off in a slow tempo with both sides especially visitors KCCA displaying an exhibition football, enjoying their 3-0 cushion.

KCCA were the first to reach Mtibwa's goal just three minutes in the game, when Allan Okello nearly gave his side an early lead after he beat goalkeeper, Shabaan Kado, but his shot went well off the target.

Three minutes later, KCCA's Muzamiru Mutyaba was denied a clear chance to score by keeper Kado, who saved his point bank shot. Mtibwa replied with a fierce attack in the 10th minute when Jaffari Kibaya came closer after beating Filbert Obenchan, only to see his rocket shot flying inches over the bar. In the 27th minute, Kibaya nearly gave Mtibwa the lead but KCCA keeper, Charles Lukwago was called into action to make a timely nice save.

After surviving the scare, KCCA went in front in the 28th minute, when Mutyaba tapped in Allan Okello's cut-back. In the 39th minute, Mutyaba tried to find Okello in the box but the pass was too heavy and Kado easily collected the ball.

Mtibwa ought to have levelled matters four minutes before the break but once again, Lukwago reflexive save kept Kibaya's attempt out of target as Mike Mutebi's side went into the break leading 1-0.

A minute before the interval, Okello shot straight at goalkeeper after being set up by Jackson Nnunda. After the break, Mtibwa came out strongly and they threatened in the first three minutes of the half.