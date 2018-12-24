Tanzania: Banks Loan Private Sector 14tri/

CREDIT extended to the private sector by banks has grown to over 14tri/- in a year to October signifying the sector recovery trajectory.

The banks in the similar period but for the year to September loaned out about 11tri/- to private sector.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) monthly economic review for October reports further that the expansion of domestic credit by the banking system, comprising of credit extended to the government and private sector by 6.4 per cent during the year ended October compared to a contraction of 6.1 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Much of the increase, according to the BoT monthly report, emanated from the recent recovery in credit to the private sector.The improvement was largely associated with sustained accommodative monetary policy stance, ongoing improvement of business environment by the government and credit risk management by banks to realize low nonperforming loan ratio.

Most of the loans extended to the private sector by banks were directed to personal related undertakings, which are traditionally used for small and medium financing, trade and manufacturing activities.

Credit to personal related activities that entails loans to households and salaried employees grew by 29.2 per cent compared to 26.6 per cent in the preceding month and 19.5 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Growth of money supply remained positive but slowed somewhat in October 2018 compared with the preceding month and similar month in the year before.

Extended broad money supply grew by 5.3 per cent in the year ending October 2018 compared with 7.5 per cent in September 2018 and 7.3 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Net foreign assets (NFA) of the banking system grew by 4.9 per cent in the year ending October 2018 compared with 12.0 per cent in the preceding month.

NFA of the Bank of Tanzania had shrunk by 1.6 per cent, following payment of external obligations by central government.

NFA position of banks improved significantly, supported by a build-up in deposits and decrease in foreign borrowing.