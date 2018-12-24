Tanzania: Ten Year T-Bonds Poorly Subscribed

THE 10-year treasury bonds auctioned have ended the session undersubscribed after fetching 36.10bn/- below the amount sought to be raised through the medium term debt instrument.

In the session held last week, a total of 87bn/- was offered to the market but investors tendered only 36.10bn/- and at the end the government retained 8.89bn/- as successful amount.

Strong demand greeted two 10 year treasury bonds instrument auctioned in January, March after fetching bids more than what was sought closing the sessions oversubscribed.

However, low investors' appetite characterised the last three sessions of the 10-year treasury bonds due to tight liquidity in the market.

The funds raised through the debt instrument are spent for financing infrastructure projects development.

Key investors, mostly commercial banks have recently reported in their financial statements falling deposits with some going to borrow from the Bank of Tanzania (BoT), the lender of the last resort.

In August this year, the BoT revised its discount rates downwards to 7 per cent from 9 per cent, the discount rate which is applicable to banks borrowing from the central bank as a lender of last resort.

Other key players are namely pension funds, insurance companies, some microfinance institutions and individual investors.

Yield rates improved by 14.93 per cent compared to 14.38 per cent of the ten-year Treasury bond auctioned in September this year.