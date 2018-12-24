Tanzania: Simba - Group Stage After 15 Yrs

TANZANIAN envoys Simba sailed into CAF Champions League's Group Stage after eliminating Nkana of Zambia on 4-3 aggregate Simba, who last played in the stage in 2003, stamped a 3-1 home victory over the Zambia giants at a fully-packed National Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Alex Massawe's goal earned Simba their maiden Group Stage's entry fifteen years ago in 2003. Simba who lost 2-1 to Nkana in Kitwe, Zambia last week, needed a clear two-goal victory to advance after the Zambian had stunned Simba with a vital away goal in the 16th minute.

It was their 'danger man' Walter Bwalya who nearly put Simba off track with an opener. Returning to the stage, Nkana defender, Hassan Kessy advised Simba to take serious preparations ahead of the toughest stage as they are going to meet big teams with vast experienced professionals.

It was crafty Cletous Chama, Simba's Z ambian import, who sent Nkana out of the race in 88th minute to enable Simba advance to Africa's biggest club level stage.

It was Erasto Nyoni who brought back Simba into the game in the 22nd minute as his long-range thunder strike caught Nkana goalkeeper Allan Chimbwe off guard in a response to the opener netted by Bwalya in the early minutes of the first half.

The goal gave Simba energy as they shifted into top gear, deploying more men upfront, but the defence of the visiting team was cautious and succeeded to intercept Simba balls going into their territory.

However, following series of assault, it was in the 45th minute when Simba's Meddie Kagere who had a good game on the day, blazed the stadium again when his powerful header easily went in to take his side 2-1 lead going for the break.

In the second half, the game was balanced as each side had chances to increase the goal tally to their advantage, but most of the created opportunities were wasted especially for the vis- iting team who squandered lots of scoring opportunities.

In the 51st minute, Simba's captain John Bocco had a clear chance to put his team two goals up, but his short-range strike hit the post as Simba fans who painted the stadium red were already on their feet to cheer the goal.

Simba coach Patrick Aussems made his first substitution in the 53rd minute when he introduced Juuko Murshid for Nicholas G yan while Nkana rested Kelvin Kampamba for Chisamba Lungo.

The substitutions, however seemed to work better for the host Simba as they started to play with composure thereby creating more chances upfront but, none of them paid off.

Again, Aussems called to bench Kagere for Hassani Dilunga in the 57th minute who later provided the final pass which the crafty Z ambian playmaker Chama expertly converted in the 8t h minute.

It was a vital goal which sent Simba back to the group stages of the continental showpiece.

He scored with a well taken back-heel teasing ball of which Nkana keeper Chibwe failed to intercept despite stretching himself to the limit. Ugandan striker Emmanuel Okwi was sacrificed in the 79th minute for Shiza Kichuya.