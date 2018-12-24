Tanzania: Minister Directs Sido to Market Youth Fund

MINISTER for Industry, Trade and Investment Mr Joseph Kakunda has directed Small Industries Development Organisation (SIDO) to create public awareness on government funds to the youth.

The minister said most youths are not aware of the loans that the government provide to the youth in order to address the challenge of capital inadequacy.

He affirmed that the government has been releasing between 8bn/- to 10bn/- funds every year, to enable the youth expand their businesses and contribute to the national economy while also improving their livelihoods.

Mr Kakunda was speaking in Dar es Salaam at the weekend during the training to graduates from various Colleges on how best they can go for self-employment instead of waiting official jobs.

The training was routinely organised by the Malaysia-based NAMA Foundation and implemented by the local An-Nahl Trust, the non-governmental organisation that has been engaging in among others, youth's knowledge sharpening.

He stressed that loans accessibility information should be open and if possible, SIDO should have to regularly visit trading areas to let people know the opportunities, stressing that many who lamented on lack of capitals lacked full information on where and how to access the government funds, set aside specifically for the youth, women and disabled persons.

The Minister urged the youth to grab loans opportunities, saying apart from SIDO, the government had other windows for the youth loans, including those available in the Prime Minister's Office and all Municipalities countywide.

However, the Minister stressed that the needy should adhere to the conditions that the loans were for those who have already introduced the business and should be in groups, to assure that the money will be refunded back.

"The government needs to develop your business. Just develop your business idea and accumulate the starting capital, then let the government back-up you.

This fifth-phase government is always setting conducive environment for any investor, be it small, medium or large-scale enterprise, to smoothen the journey towards industrial economy," he said.

The Minister also made the call for parents and guardians to put much effort in supporting their children in capital accumulation, as they normally do in contributing to wedding ceremonies for their sons and daughters.

An-Nahl Trust Executive Director, Mr Mussa Nyamsigwa urged the trainees to first brainstorm and come up with solid business idea, the step that would help them to effectively allocate the loans.

He said that his organisation will continue sharpening the ideas and connect the youth with various donors for loans acquisition.

Executive Director for Tampro Saving and Credit Cooperative (Saccos), Mr Said Ngolola said that the cooperative was also established specifically to offer free-interest loans, as one of the techniques to fight against unemployment to the youth.

However, he reiterated that the loans were for those who have already introduced the business wherein one should save whatever amount she/he has in the cooperative, and get access to three times of the amount one has invested.