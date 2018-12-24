Tanzania: Residents Challenged to Maintain Cleanliness

MOSHI Municipal Council has challenged residents and visitors to maintain a good record of cleanliness during this festive season.

As people from different regions and countries visit Kilimanjaro for Christmas and New Year celebrations, Moshi Mayor Raymond Mboya called upon everyone to feel responsible for Moshi sanitation.

Mr Mboya (Chadema) asked all Moshi residents and visitors to maintain a culture of picking up bottles or garbage and place them in bins in various parts of the town that had, for years, been leading in cleanliness in the country.

Speaking during the municipal council meeting, he said they had agreed to set aside more dustbins beside all roads to keep the town clean as it had so many visitors this time and save them from the trouble of walking long distances to look for dustbins.

"To ensure Moshi Town maintains its characteristic of being clean all the time we must promote and improve this culture. Our reputation is spreading globally as people from different countries visit our region regularly.

"If we keep our town clean all the time, we will be guards against one another and no one will be tempted to litter the streets. Last year, I went to one of G ermany's cities and agreed that they would construct a fertiliser factory in Moshi and raw materials would be domestic and industrial waste," said the mayor.

He added that the factory would act as an agent for garbage disposal and it would generate income and provide education to members of the public to separate wastes and get the right ones for the plant